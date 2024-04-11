Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,172. The company has a market capitalization of $287.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,118,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

