Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,709,656. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

