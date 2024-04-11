Scotiabank Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $129.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $114.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.44.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.