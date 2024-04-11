TD Cowen Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $144.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.31. 2,245,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

