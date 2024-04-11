iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $172,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.