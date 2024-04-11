Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 26,665,035 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 3.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,081,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 2,008,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,146. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.