Cerity Partners LLC Buys 878,490 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 331.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $280,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.95. 210,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

