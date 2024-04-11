Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.82.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

