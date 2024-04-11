Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,474 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,474 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 8.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

