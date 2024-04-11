G&S Capital LLC Sells 501 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $287.54. The stock had a trading volume of 164,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,772. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

