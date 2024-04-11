Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 77 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $254,336,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.80. 501,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

