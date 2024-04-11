Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.87. 14,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

