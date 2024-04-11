Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 129,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,517. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

