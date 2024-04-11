Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $119.21. 116,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,505. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.