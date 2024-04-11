Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.