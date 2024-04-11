Metahero Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and $1.37 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000559 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005152 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

