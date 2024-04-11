Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.56. 177,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,110. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

