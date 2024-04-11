Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,310 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $116,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $267.59. 647,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,694. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.