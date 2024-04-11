Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,176. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

