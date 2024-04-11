WealthNavi Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $172,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 161,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 3,803,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,347. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.