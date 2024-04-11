AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.