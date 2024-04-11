4,371 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 3,455,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339,822. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

