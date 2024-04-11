AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.19. 221,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,984. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

