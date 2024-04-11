WealthNavi Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthNavi Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $264,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $218.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.