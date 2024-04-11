Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 130 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($189.22).

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 108.90 ($1.38). 753,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,928. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108.80 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of £936.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.57.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

