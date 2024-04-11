Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £144 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($60.75) per share, with a total value of £144 ($182.26).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.70), for a total value of £40,622.80 ($51,414.76).

Croda International Stock Down 0.2 %

CRDA traded down GBX 11.37 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,758.63 ($60.23). 297,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,643. The company has a market cap of £6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,899.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,835.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,691.60. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.27).

Croda International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.81) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

