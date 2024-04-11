Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $8.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013688 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,924.22 or 0.99960715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00126115 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023443 USD and is down -51.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.