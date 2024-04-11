iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000.

ESGE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 286,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,983. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

