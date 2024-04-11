Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,654 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 1,097,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,592,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

