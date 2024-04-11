Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

GGG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

