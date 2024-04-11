Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $341.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,932. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

