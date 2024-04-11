Cronos Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $16.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00065599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

