MetisDAO Price Hits $87.74 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $87.74 or 0.00125785 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $460.70 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00013585 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,792.63 or 1.00051442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

