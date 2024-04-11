Threshold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Threshold has a market cap of $455.99 million and $36.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04736637 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $43,839,985.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

