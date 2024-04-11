PFS Partners LLC Takes $478,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund accounts for about 0.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSM. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

DSM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 79,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,197. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

