Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $168,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.66. 93,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,029. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

