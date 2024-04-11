Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.3 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.55.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

