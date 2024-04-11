Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,694 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

