Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

