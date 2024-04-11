JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. JinkoSolar traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.62. 87,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 918,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

