Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Trading Down 2.8%

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.67. 2,636,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,635,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

