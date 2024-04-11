United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 1,062,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,543,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

