EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 486,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,189,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.
EHang Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.
Institutional Trading of EHang
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EHang
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.