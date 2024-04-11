EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 486,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,189,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

EHang Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in EHang by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 155,494 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EHang by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EHang by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

