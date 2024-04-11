ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 3%

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.59. 98,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,314,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

ATI Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ATI by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

