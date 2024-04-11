Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading Up 3.4%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 29,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 275,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNP. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
