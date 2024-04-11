Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 3.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 242,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,690,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOTU shares. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.