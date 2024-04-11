Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 144.3%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

