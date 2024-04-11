KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 145.5% in March

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 281,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. KDDI has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

