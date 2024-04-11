Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,178,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,125,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

