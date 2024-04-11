Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.75

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.73, with a volume of 89851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPZ. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.55.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.2818351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total value of C$4,470,000.00. Corporate insiders own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

